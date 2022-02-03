Minor presidential candidate again files for injunction against 4-way TV debate excluding him
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- A minor presidential candidate again filed for a court injunction Thursday, seeking to stop TV stations from airing a four-way presidential debate that excludes him.
Huh Kyung-young of the National Revolutionary Party, which holds no parliamentary seat, filed for the injunction with the Seoul Western District Court, only six days after the same court dismissed his previous injunction request with the same purpose.
The country's three mainstream broadcasters -- MBC, KBS and SBS -- are scheduled to broadcast live the first televised debate involving the presidential candidates of the four biggest political parties, later in the day.
Dismissing Huh's previous injunction request, the court said that excluding Huh in the debate is justifiable as "reasonable discrimination" in the broadcasters' efforts to better inform voters and invigorate the debate.
Filing for his second injunction against the TV debate earlier in the day, Huh claimed his exclusion from the event constitutes "persecution" by the ruling and main opposition parties.
The injunction request, however, is expected to have little influence in the proceeding of the TV debate as no court hearing on the case is expected to be scheduled before the debate's airing.
The four-way debate will involve Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
(5th LD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day