First lady toured pyramids during Moon's visit to Egypt

All News 17:24 February 03, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook toured the pyramids in Cairo last month when President Moon Jae-in visited Egypt, the presidential office said Thursday.

Kim accompanied Moon on a weeklong trip through the Middle East that also took them to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

During Moon's stay in Cairo on Jan. 19-21, Kim toured the pyramids at the request of the Egyptian side, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Kim's tour to the pyramids was not made public at the time because it was a non-disclosure schedule, a senior official at Cheong Wa Dae said.

If Kim rejected the Egyptian request to tour the pyramids, it would have been a "diplomatic discourtesy," the official said, adding that the pyramids are a "symbol of Egypt."

However, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) criticized Kim for touring the pyramids.

Chang Young-il, deputy spokesperson at the PPP's election campaign committee, also slammed Moon for visiting the three nations last month at a time when a new wave of the omicron variant began to take hold.

Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

