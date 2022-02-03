Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) S. Korea to bring taste of home to athletes in Beijing

All News 18:12 February 03, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean athletes at the Beijing Winter Games will get to enjoy a taste of home starting Friday, thanks to a meal service center set up in a hotel near their Olympic village.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced Thursday that it will be providing boxed meals for South Korean athletes out of a makeshift kitchen at Crowne Plaza Beijing Sun Palace Hotel, about a 15-minute drive from the athletes' village.

Chefs for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) prepare boxed meals for South Korean athletes during the Beijing Winter Olympics inside a kitchen at Crowne Plaza Beijing Sun Palace Hotel in Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022, in this photo provided by the KSOC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The KSOC said 14 chefs and nutritionists from the Jincheon National Training Center from back home will be working around the clock through Feb. 17.

The national Olympic committee said the meal service center will be strictly off-limits to any outsiders, and its kitchen staff will be kept separated from hotel guests.

The staff must undergo daily COVID-19 testing, too.

The KSOC has been serving Korean meals to Olympic athletes at all overseas Olympics since the 2008 Summer Games, also held in Beijing.

Chefs for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) prepare boxed meals for South Korean athletes during the Beijing Winter Olympics inside a kitchen at Crowne Plaza Beijing Sun Palace Hotel in Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022, in this photo provided by the KSOC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo provided by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) shows a boxed meal to be served to South Korean athletes during the Beijing Winter Olympics. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

