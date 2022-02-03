DP chairman isolates after initial test shows COVID-19 positive
All News 21:36 February 03, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Song Young-gil, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), has self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 in an initial rapid self-test, party officials said Thursday.
The veteran lawmaker is awaiting the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result and has put all of his schedule on hold, according to party officials.
He took the rapid COVID-19 self-test earlier in the afternoon.
The DP has temporarily shut down its public communications office after two other DP lawmakers were confirmed to have been infected with the virus.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
