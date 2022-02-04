N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on opening of Beijing Olympics
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to congratulate China on the opening of the Beijing Olympics, Pyongyang's state media reported.
"The successful opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics despite the worldwide health crisis and unprecedented severe circumstances is another great victory won by socialist China," Kim said in the message, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The International Olympic Committee earlier decided to suspend the North from the Beijing Olympics as punishment for refusing to participate in last year's Tokyo Games over COVID-19 concerns.
In January, Pyongyang expressed support for the Winter Games although North Korea cannot participate in the event due to "the hostile forces' moves and the worldwide pandemic."
"Kim Jong-un in the message said that he would steadily develop the relations between the two parties and the two countries to a new high stage," the KCNA said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
(5th LD) New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
(3rd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Housing price decline expected to accelerate: finance minister