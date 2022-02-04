Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Squabble over Daejangdong, concurrence of views on pension reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Clash again over Daejangdong, Yoon calls it 'astronomical favors,' Lee says 'candidate Yoon benefited' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Clash over THAAD: Lee says it will 'provoke China,' Yoon says will seek 'additional deployment' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee says he's 'not successor of Moon gov't,' Yoon says, 'Change of gov't is the answer' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee says, 'I'm not Moon's heir,' calls 'real estate policy very wrong'; Yoon says, 'There's no self-reflection for policy failures, change of gov't is the only answer' (Segye Times)
-- All candidates of 4 parties support national pension reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee, Yoon exchange blows over Daejangdong, say whoever wins will seek 'pension reform' (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung apologizes for 'Moon government's real estate policy fault'; Yoon Suk-yeol says, 'Security should be robust,' advocates for additional THAAD installation (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says, 'THAAD is needed for greater Seoul area'; Lee asks, 'Will you mess up economy?' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI rises above 2,700 mark following extended holiday (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Candidates spend 120 minutes just exchanging prepared answers, difficult to pinpoint whether Lee or Yoon performed better in debate (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- New Covid test system gets a chaotic start (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Confusion on day of Korea's big shift to omicron strategy (Korea Herald)
-- Lee, Yoon at odds over U.S.-China rivalry (Korea Times)
(END)

