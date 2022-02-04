(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 4)

Japan's latest move also reminds observers that it did not keep its earlier promise for a similar heritage designation case. In 2015, Japan added a coal mine in Nagasaki prefecture to the World Cultural Heritage list. At the time, it said it would let the world know that many Koreans were trapped in forced labor at the mine. Japan, however, broke its own promise and even removed the expression of "forced labor" in its 2017 report submitted to UNESCO.