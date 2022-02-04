Inflation growth hits over 3 pct for fourth straight month in January
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose more than 3 percent for the fourth consecutive month in January due to high prices of oil and farm products, data showed Friday.
The consumer prices advanced 3.6 percent on-year last month, compared with a 3.7 percent gain in December, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The country's consumer inflation has increased more than 3 percent since October last year.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose 2.6 percent on-year last month, the largest figure since December 2015.
The statistics agency attributed the growth to rising oil prices and high prices of agricultural products.
Oil prices have surged on tight supplies and escalating tensions over Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine.
Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, reached about a seven-year high of US$87.58 per barrel as of end-January. South Korea depends mainly on imports for its energy needs.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
(3rd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
(LEAD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Lee, Yoon neck-and-neck at 40.4 pct vs. 38.5 pct: poll