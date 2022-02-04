Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 04, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -2/-8 Cloudy 20
Incheon -2/-7 Sunny 20
Suwon -2/-8 Sunny 20
Cheongju 00/-7 Sunny 60
Daejeon 02/-8 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon -1/-12 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 03/-4 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-4 Sunny 70
Gwangju 05/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/02 Sunny 60
Daegu 04/-5 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/-2 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms missile tests, leader Kim visits munitions factory
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
(3rd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
(LEAD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Lee, Yoon neck-and-neck at 40.4 pct vs. 38.5 pct: poll