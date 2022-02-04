Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-8 Cloudy 20

Incheon -2/-7 Sunny 20

Suwon -2/-8 Sunny 20

Cheongju 00/-7 Sunny 60

Daejeon 02/-8 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -1/-12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 03/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-4 Sunny 70

Gwangju 05/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/02 Sunny 60

Daegu 04/-5 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/-2 Sunny 0

(END)

