N. Korea convenes meeting on natural disaster preparedness
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) — North Korea has convened a national response committee to prepare emergency measures against natural disasters, including typhoons and floods, according to its state media Friday, as the impoverished country stated plans to focus this year on developing its agriculture sector.
In the session chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun the previous day, the members of the ad hoc committee for natural disaster prevention and response reviewed last year's related measures and analyzed what can be improved, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
They emphasized that all officials and workers should ensure the "scientific characteristics and promptness of the national emergency management system" and thoroughly map out measures to deal nimbly with various natural disasters, it added.
During its Workers' Party plenary late last year, the North rolled out a series of measures to develop its agriculture sector this year amid chronic food shortages.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(3rd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Lee, Yoon neck-and-neck at 40.4 pct vs. 38.5 pct: poll