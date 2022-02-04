Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea convenes meeting on natural disaster preparedness

All News 10:11 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) — North Korea has convened a national response committee to prepare emergency measures against natural disasters, including typhoons and floods, according to its state media Friday, as the impoverished country stated plans to focus this year on developing its agriculture sector.

In the session chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun the previous day, the members of the ad hoc committee for natural disaster prevention and response reviewed last year's related measures and analyzed what can be improved, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

They emphasized that all officials and workers should ensure the "scientific characteristics and promptness of the national emergency management system" and thoroughly map out measures to deal nimbly with various natural disasters, it added.

During its Workers' Party plenary late last year, the North rolled out a series of measures to develop its agriculture sector this year amid chronic food shortages.

In this file photo taken from an observatory in the South Korean border city of Paju on Oct. 19, 2021, North Korean farmers harvest rice at a field in Kaepung on the western front-line border with South Korea. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#N Korea #natural disasters response
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!