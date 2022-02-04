Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ruling party chief tests positive for COVID-19: party

All News 09:13 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said Friday.

Rep. Song Young-gil went into isolation Thursday after testing positive on a rapid antigen test. He then took a polymerase chain reaction test and got back the result Friday morning.

"(Song) plans to strictly follow the guidelines of the health authorities," the DP said in a notice to reporters.

The chairman has canceled his public schedule for Friday.

Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil arrives at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 28, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Democratic Party chairman #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!