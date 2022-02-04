(LEAD) Ruling party chief tests positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said Friday.
Rep. Song Young-gil took a self-test Thursday after feeling symptoms of COVID-19 and took an additional polymerase chain reaction test when the initial test came back positive.
"Chairman Song was informed that the PCR test came back positive," the DP said in a notice to reporters. "He plans to strictly follow the guidelines of the health authorities going forward."
The chairman went into isolation Thursday after canceling his public schedule with just weeks to go until the presidential election on March 9.
Song is not believed to have come into contact with DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung in recent days.
But party officials who attended a Supreme Council meeting with the chairman on Thursday are currently in the process of getting tested.
Earlier this week, a number of lawmakers and officials on the DP campaign committee tested positive, prompting the communications team to close its office for a day and sending half the committee to work from home.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(3rd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Lee, Yoon neck-and-neck at 40.4 pct vs. 38.5 pct: poll