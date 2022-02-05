(Olympics) schedule-Day 2
All News 09:00 February 05, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Sunday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Cross-country skiing (Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre)
Men's 15km+15km skiathlon (3 p.m.)
- Luge (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Men's singles Run 3 (7:30 p.m.)
Men's singles Run 4 (9:15 p.m.)
(END)
