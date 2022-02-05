(Olympics) Unretired luger bounces back from injury for final Olympic push
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- There are only two events involving South Korean athletes on Sunday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with little chance of collecting a medal.
In cross-country skiing, the men's 15km+15km skiathlon will take place at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, some 160 kilometers northwest of Beijing.
The third and the fourth final run in the men's singles luge will determine the medalists on Sunday at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, some 70 kilometers northwest of central Beijing.
But Olympic ideals and values aren't always about winning medals. For the South Korean male luger Lim Nam-kyu, that he is even here to compete in his second Winter Olympics is, in Lim's own words, "a miracle," given his recent bout with a leg injury.
While training for a race in Germany, during the International Luge Federation (FIL) World Cup season in December, Lim's sled flipped over on him and caused a deep cut in his calf. He was hospitalized for two days.
After returning to South Korea, Lim spent only three days to recover. He then flew to Latvia on crutches to compete in another World Cup race. That would be his final opportunity to earn an Olympic spot.
With his injured leg heavily bandaged, Lim went on to complete his World Cup season in mid-January and claimed his Olympic ticket.
Lim finished 30th in the men's singles at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and then retired from the sport in 2019 to begin a coaching career.
But with no other luger on hand to compete in Beijing, the Korea Luge Federation coaxed him out of retirement. The pull of the thrill of the speedy race too strong to resist, Lim obliged.
His goal here is to crack the top 20 in the singles, something no Asian luger has done in the Olympics.
Lim was a member of the relay team that ranked ninth in PyeongChang. He is eyeing a top-five finish this time.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
