Seoul stocks open sharply higher despite Wall Street loss
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, despite overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 33.06 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,740.88 points in the first 30 minutes of trading.
On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging 3.7 percent amid worries over tightening monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5 percent, and the broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.4 percent.
Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading mostly higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.73 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 2.81 percent, and LG Energy Solution climbed 2.73 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,200.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.2 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(3rd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
-
Lee, Yoon neck-and-neck at 40.4 pct vs. 38.5 pct: poll