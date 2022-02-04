Military reports 298 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:11 February 04, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 298 additional COVID-19 cases, more than doubling from the previous day, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 5,490.
The new cases included 195 from the Army, 43 from the Air Force, 19 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 15 from the Navy, and 12 from the Marine Corps.
There were also four cases from the ministry and 10 additional patients from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 1,394 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
