Probe under way over alleged embezzlement by head of independence fighters' association
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Police have opened an investigation into embezzlement allegations raised against the head of a state-funded association of national independence fighters and their descendants, officials said Friday.
Kim Won-wung, a former three-term lawmaker who heads the Heritage of Korean Independence, is facing allegations that he misappropriated a total of 45 million won (US$37,465) last year of the business proceeds from a cafe his organization operates inside the National Assembly compound.
He allegedly used the money for personal purposes, such as getting haircuts or shopping for clothes, according to the claims raised by a cable channel last month.
A civic group has since lodged embezzlement accusations with the police against Kim and two others associated with the organization.
Police officials said the case has been assigned to the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police station for investigation.
The Heritage of Korean Independence opened a small coffee shop on the compound of the National Assembly in western Seoul in 2020 in a project to fund scholarships for descendants of national independence fighters.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(LEAD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
-
(2nd LD) Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day