(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily virus cases on Friday hit another all-time high with infections exceeding 27,000 for the first time amid the fast spread of the omicron variant after a major holiday.
The country reported 27,443 new COVID-19 infections, including 27,283 local cases, raising the total to 934,656, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Secretary Blinken condemns N. Korean missile tests in talks with S. Korean FM
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, while reaffirming the U.S.-South Korea alliance as the linchpin of peace, in bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong, the state department said Thursday.
Blinken also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to engage with North Korea in dialogue.
-----------------
N. Korea convenes meeting on natural disaster preparedness
SEOUL — North Korea has convened a national response committee to prepare emergency measures against natural disasters, including typhoons and floods, according to its state media Friday, as the impoverished country stated plans to focus this year on developing its agriculture sector.
In the session chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun the previous day, the members of the ad hoc committee for natural disaster prevention and response reviewed last year's related measures and analyzed what can be improved, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Inflation growth hits over 3 pct for fourth straight month in January
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices rose more than 3 percent for the fourth consecutive month in January due mainly to high prices of oil products and dining out amid soaring energy prices and a global supply chain crisis, data showed Friday.
The consumer prices advanced 3.6 percent on-year last month, compared with a 3.7 percent gain in December, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
SEOUL -- The government decided Friday to extend current social distancing rules for two more weeks, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, as the country struggles to contain the omicron variant.
"Slowing the pace of the omicron's spread, which is heading to its peak day after day, is a priority in this difficult circumstance where we cannot accurately estimate the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday period," Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting.
-----------------
S. Korea seeks to buy 6 U.S. close-in weapon systems for naval ships
WASHINGTON -- South Korea is seeking to purchase six close-in weapon systems (CIWS) for its naval ships from the United States, U.S. congressional records showed Thursday.
CIWS is a ship-based gun designed to detect and destroy short-range incoming missiles and enemy aircraft that have penetrated the outer defenses.
-----------------
(Olympics) S. Korea going for inaugural Olympic title in short track's mixed team relay
BEIJING -- South Korea has been the most successful country in Olympic short track speed skating history with 24 gold medals, and it will look to add to that total in a relay event making its debut at the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday.
Following Friday's opening ceremony, the first medals of Beijing 2022 will be awarded Saturday. South Korea's first shot at a medal will come in the mixed team relay at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
-----------------
(LEAD) (Olympics) Pandemic or not, here comes Beijing -- again
BEIJING -- In August 2008, Beijing took center stage as the host of the Summer Olympics, with the quadrennial athletic competition serving as China's coming-out party.
Nearly 14 years later, Beijing is under the spotlight again as the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Once the Games are officially declared open later Friday at the National Stadium -- the same stage for the ceremonies of the 2008 event -- Beijing will become the first city to host both a Summer and a Winter Games.
