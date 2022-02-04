Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon leads Lee 46 pct to 38 pct: poll

All News 14:07 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 46 percent public support against Lee's 38 percent, a survey showed Friday.

Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) gained 1 percentage point from a week ago, while Lee of the Democratic Party lost 1 point, according to the Research View survey conducted on 1,000 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.

Yoon led Lee by 8 percentage points, which was outside the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

This compilation image shows (from L to R) presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol, Sim Sang-jeung and Ahn Cheol-soo. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, lost 1 percentage point to post 8 percent.

Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party earned 3 percent.

By age group, Yoon was popular among voters in their 20s and 60s, earning 51 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

Lee performed well among voters in their 30s and 40s, scoring 45 percent and 42 percent, respectively.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#presidential candidates-poll
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!