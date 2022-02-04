Yoon leads Lee 46 pct to 38 pct: poll
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 46 percent public support against Lee's 38 percent, a survey showed Friday.
Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) gained 1 percentage point from a week ago, while Lee of the Democratic Party lost 1 point, according to the Research View survey conducted on 1,000 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.
Yoon led Lee by 8 percentage points, which was outside the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, lost 1 percentage point to post 8 percent.
Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party earned 3 percent.
By age group, Yoon was popular among voters in their 20s and 60s, earning 51 percent and 58 percent, respectively.
Lee performed well among voters in their 30s and 40s, scoring 45 percent and 42 percent, respectively.
