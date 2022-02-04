Popera singer Lim Hyung-joo reappointed as Grammys' voting member
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's popera singer Lim Hyung-joo has been reappointed as a voting member of the Grammy Awards, his management agency here said Friday.
The singer, whose five-year term was set to expire at the end of this month, was recently notified that he will be eligible to vote in the U.S. Recording Academy behind the Grammys, for another five years, according to DGNcom.
The 35-year old singer was named the Academy's voting member, the highest of all membership grades, in 2017 for the first time as an Asian operatic pop artist.
"The Recording Academy seems to recognize Lim's performances and activities on the local and global poperatic scenes in the past 24 years," DGNcom said in a statement.
The Recording Academy is a U.S. organization of musicians, producers, recording engineers and other recording professionals that hosts the Grammy Awards. Members have the right to submit their albums for consideration to the Grammys. The number of the organization's voting members is estimated to be 10,000 to 20,000 around the world.
Lim made his debut at age 12 with his solo album "Whispers of Hope" (1998). Since then, he has released a dozen albums, including "Salley Garden" in 2003 and "Lost in time" last year, becoming one of the most active crossover singers in Korea.
In 2016, when he was 29, he was listed among Forbes' 30 most influential Asian people under the age of 30, along with K-pop star G-Dragon and actor Kim Soo-hyun.
