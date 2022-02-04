S. Korea to sell 4 tln won of Treasury bills in February
All News 15:00 February 04, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 4 trillion won (US$3.33 billion) worth of Treasury bills this month to support its fiscal policy, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in three separate auctions in February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year.
