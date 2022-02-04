S. Korea to host OECD regional forum next week
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it will co-host a ministerial forum involving Southeast Asian nations with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) next week.
The OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) is slated to open in Seoul on Wednesday for a two-day run.
Ministers and other high-level representatives from 10 Southeast Asian nations, as well as OECD members, will attend the session in person or participate via video links, according to the foreign ministry.
The conference is intended to explore ways for the OECD and Southeast Asian countries to cooperate in embracing a digital transition and pursuing sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Corman will deliver opening remarks on the first day of the event.
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son plans to visit South Korea on the occasion and have bilateral talks with Chung on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties, the ministry added.
