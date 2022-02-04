Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea expresses condolences over death of retired U.S. general

All News 16:34 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans affairs minister expressed condolences Friday over the death of retired U.S. Maj. Gen. John Kirk Singlaub, a Korean War veteran and former senior officer of the United Nations Command.

Singlaub, who commanded a battalion during the 1950-53 war, died Saturday at the age of 100.

"We will never forget Gen. Singlaub who devoted himself to the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea," Minister Hwang Ki-chul wrote in the message. "We will commemorate the sacrifice of American soldiers, who participated in the war, and continue efforts, going foward, so that the South Korea-U.S. alliance, forged by blood, can be passed on to future generations."

Singlaub was reportedly forced to retire in 1978 for strongly opposing then-U.S. President Jimmy Carter's plan to withdraw American troops from Korea during his service as the Chief of Staff of the U.N. Command.

