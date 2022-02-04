S. Korea, Sweden vow to boost ties on supply chains, new industries
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Sweden agreed Friday to further boost cooperation on supply chains and nurturing bio and other new industry fields, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The agreement was made during a virtual meeting between Seoul's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and Sweden's Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The two sides agreed to hold an initial meeting of their senior-level industry cooperation committee in the first half of this year to explore ways to ensure stable supply chains and to work closely on new industry sectors.
South Korea and Sweden agreed in June 2019 to launch the industry committee with a goal to promote exchanges and cooperation in the fields of bio, future cars and new materials, among other sectors.
The sides had planned to hold their first committee meeting in the fourth quarter of last year but agreed to postpone it due to internal issues, according to the ministry.
During the talks, the two ministers also agreed to hold a forum on the digital economy and trade in Stockholm after the COVID-19 situation becomes stable.
"Minister Yeo noted the bilateral cooperation in the bio and health care sectors amid the pandemic and voiced hope for deeper cooperation in many other sectors, including electric cars," the ministry said in a release.
