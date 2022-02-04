Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook Tire & Technology 2021 net profit up 55.9 pct. to 600.5 bln won

All News 15:24 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Friday reported its 2021 net profit of 600.5 billion won (US$501.5 million), up 55.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 641.8 billion won, up 2.2 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 10.7 percent to 7.14 trillion won.
