Dollar ends at 1,197.0 won DN from 1,206.4 won
All News 15:31 February 04, 2022
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Lee, Yoon agree to hold one-on-one debate Jan. 31: parties
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(LEAD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges