Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea detects no notable sign of N.K. preparation for ICBM launch
SEOUL -- South Korea's military has detected no notable sign of North Korea preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, a Seoul official said Thursday, amid concerns about the nuclear-armed nation's veiled threat to break its moratorium on strategic provocation.
The recalcitrant and unpredictable Kim Jong-un regime launched what it calls the "Hwasong 12-type intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile" on Sunday, stoking worries it could engage in more provocative actions down the road, such as an ICBM test likely under the disguise of a satellite launch.
------------
(LEAD) U.N. panel OKs yearlong sanctions waiver for S. Korean civic group's COVID-19 aid to N. Korea
SEOUL -- A United Nations Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions has approved a sanctions exemption for a civic organization here to send anti-coronavirus equipment to the impoverished nation, according to its website Thursday.
Under the decision, the first of its kind for the North this year, the Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research Center will be exempt from U.N. sanctions in place for a shipment of 20 thermal imaging cameras there as part of efforts to help Pyongyang stave off the spread of COVID-19. The U.N. panel, tasked with overseeing sanctions measures imposed against the North, issued the approval on Jan. 26, which will be effective for a year.
------------
Seoul keeps close eye on possible messages from N. Korea at parliamentary meeting: official
SEOUL -- South Korea is keeping close tabs on an upcoming session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature over possible messages from its leader Kim Jong-un, a Seoul official said Thursday, following Pyongyang's barrage of missile tests since the start of the year.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency earlier reported the country will convene the 6th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Sunday to discuss issues including "the work of the Cabinet" and the state budget.
------------
Unification ministry gives gifts to young N. Korean defectors without families
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs has presented gifts to young North Korean defectors without families on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday, officials said.
The government delivered daily necessities and other items to North Korean defectors aged 24 or under without families ahead of the national holiday.
(END)
-
