KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 1,038,000 DN 30,000
BoryungPharm 12,500 UP 150
SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 UP 30
KAL 29,600 UP 950
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,900 0
LG Corp. 76,300 UP 1,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 114,000 UP 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,700 UP 2,300
ShinhanGroup 39,450 UP 850
Yuhan 58,200 UP 600
SLCORP 26,650 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 121,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 100,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 64,300 UP 900
SamsungElec 74,000 UP 700
NHIS 11,700 UP 100
DongwonInd 229,000 UP 3,500
SK Discovery 41,000 UP 350
LS 51,900 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102000 0
GC Corp 185,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 40,650 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 587,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 153,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,670 DN 20
SKC 143,500 UP 3,000
GS Retail 28,250 UP 500
Ottogi 452,000 UP 9,000
MERITZ SECU 6,180 DN 170
HtlShilla 76,600 UP 4,500
Hanmi Science 47,200 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 173,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 75,400 UP 1,400
KSOE 82,200 UP 1,500
Meritz Financial 45,300 DN 450
HDC-OP 15,600 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 33,200 UP 2,750
CJ CGV 24,400 UP 2,650
Asiana Airlines 19,750 UP 1,900
LOTTE TOUR 16,450 UP 1,400
