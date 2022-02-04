SAMSUNG CARD 31,550 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 22,350 UP 400

KT 31,800 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL125500 UP4000

IBK 10,700 UP 350

LG Uplus 13,650 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,400 UP 1,000

KT&G 78,200 UP 300

DHICO 18,050 UP 100

Doosanfc 36,900 UP 50

LG Display 19,350 UP 200

Kangwonland 26,200 UP 1,150

NAVER 327,500 UP 7,000

Kakao 87,100 UP 2,000

NCsoft 530,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 368,000 UP 10,000

LGH&H 986,000 UP 16,000

LGCHEM 678,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 77,800 UP 3,700

HDSINFRA 6,220 UP 160

KIWOOM 92,700 UP 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,500 DN 300

Fila Holdings 31,400 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,250 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 128,000 UP 2,000

Celltrion 158,500 UP 1,500

Huchems 22,000 UP 650

DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 UP 1,500

DongwonF&B 188,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 2,000

KIH 76,800 UP 1,400

DWEC 5,960 UP 100

GS 39,950 UP 600

LIG Nex1 59,300 UP 3,000

DSME 22,000 UP 950

AMOREPACIFIC 160,000 UP 6,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 UP 8,500

HANWHA LIFE 3,120 UP 35

