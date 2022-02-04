KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 31,550 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 22,350 UP 400
KT 31,800 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL125500 UP4000
IBK 10,700 UP 350
LG Uplus 13,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,400 UP 1,000
KT&G 78,200 UP 300
DHICO 18,050 UP 100
Doosanfc 36,900 UP 50
LG Display 19,350 UP 200
Kangwonland 26,200 UP 1,150
NAVER 327,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 87,100 UP 2,000
NCsoft 530,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 368,000 UP 10,000
LGH&H 986,000 UP 16,000
LGCHEM 678,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 77,800 UP 3,700
HDSINFRA 6,220 UP 160
KIWOOM 92,700 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,500 DN 300
Fila Holdings 31,400 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,250 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 128,000 UP 2,000
Celltrion 158,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 22,000 UP 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 188,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 2,000
KIH 76,800 UP 1,400
DWEC 5,960 UP 100
GS 39,950 UP 600
LIG Nex1 59,300 UP 3,000
DSME 22,000 UP 950
AMOREPACIFIC 160,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 UP 8,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,120 UP 35
