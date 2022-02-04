GM Korea's Jan. sales plummet 64 pct on chip shortages
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Friday its sales tumbled 64 percent last month from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt its production.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 12,911 vehicles in January, sharply down from 36,126 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 78 percent on-year to 1,344 units last month from 6,106 and exports also dropped 62 percent to 11,567 from 30,020 over the cited period, it said.
For all of 2021, its sales declined 36 percent to 237,044 autos from 368,453 a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to launch economic security center in March
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(LEAD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges