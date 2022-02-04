S. Korea slaughters chickens over outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean quarantine officials began culling about 33,000 chickens Friday as they confirmed the outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza virus at a farm, the agricultural ministry said.
The latest case of the highly pathogenic bird flu was reported at a chicken farm in Cheonan, a city located some 92 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The ministry said it issued a 48-hour standstill order on all poultry farms, feed plants and slaughter houses as well as related vehicles across the country starting on 3 p.m. Friday. A violator can face up to one year in prison or fines of up to 10 million won (US$8,300).
It marked the 31st case of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 found at poultry farms in South Korea since Nov. 8.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.
The disease naturally circulates among wild birds, but it can be spread to domestic poultry when they migrate to other regions in winter, according to the authorities.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 17,500 as omicron rages
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to launch economic security center in March
-
Presidential candidates clash over foreign policy, economic issues in 1st TV debate
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(LEAD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges