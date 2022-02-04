Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon receives credentials of 10 new foreign envoys

All News 17:12 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday received the diplomatic credentials of 10 newly appointed foreign ambassadors to South Korea.

They are ambassadors from Belgium, Cambodia, Romania, Bangladesh, Qatar, East Timor, Belarus, Greece, Tanzania and Switzerland, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Switzerland's envoy in Seoul

