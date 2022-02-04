Moon receives credentials of 10 new foreign envoys
All News 17:12 February 04, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday received the diplomatic credentials of 10 newly appointed foreign ambassadors to South Korea.
They are ambassadors from Belgium, Cambodia, Romania, Bangladesh, Qatar, East Timor, Belarus, Greece, Tanzania and Switzerland, Cheong Wa Dae said.
