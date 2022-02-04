S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold foreign ministerial meeting in Hawaii on Feb. 12
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Hawaii on Feb. 14 to discuss ways to bolster their cooperation against North Korea's increasing missile threats, their respective offices said Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Chung Eui-yong and Hayashi Yoshimasa, in Honolulu to deepen their cooperation in addressing threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the State Department said in a statement.
Blinken will also have a separate meeting with Chung and Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, it noted.
The trilateral meeting comes amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula following the North's recent spate of missile launches, which the U.S. has repeatedly condemned as a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.
