(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold foreign ministerial meeting in Hawaii on Feb. 12
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Hawaii on Feb. 14 to discuss ways to bolster their cooperation against North Korea's increasing missile threats, their respective offices said Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Chung Eui-yong and Hayashi Yoshimasa, in Honolulu to deepen their cooperation in addressing threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the State Department said in a statement.
Blinken will also have a separate meeting with Chung and Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, it noted.
The trilateral meeting comes amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula following the North's recent spate of missile launches, which the U.S. has repeatedly condemned as a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The announcement was made just hours before the U.N. Security Council convenes an emergency meeting on North Korea at the request of the U.S., underscoring Washington's commitment to put on a united front with its key Asian allies against the rising threat from the recalcitrant regime.
On Sunday, Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) into the East Sea, marking the country's seventh show of force this year and its longest-range missile test since the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November 2017.
The missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam was launched days after the Kim Jong-un regime made a thinly veiled threat to suspend its yearslong moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with the U.S.
