Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Jimin, a member of K-pop superband BTS, was discharged from hospital on Saturday after recovering from COVID-19 infection and appendicitis surgery earlier this week, his management agency said.
On Jan. 30, he tested positive for the new coronavirus, and also underwent surgery for appendicitis the following day.
Jimin showed symptoms of a mild sore throat in the early stages of his hospitalization but has fully recovered from COVID-19, Hybe said in an online fan community site.
The singer is also recovering quickly from his appendicitis surgery and is currently taking time to rest after being released from hospital, the agency said.
In December, three other members of the K-pop supergroup BTS -- RM, Jin and Suga -- were confirmed to have fully recovered from COVID-19 and been released from isolation.
(END)
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 17,000 for 3rd day amid Lunar New Year holiday
-
(5th LD) Rescuers retrieve 2 bodies; one more remains missing in quarry
-
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to launch economic security center in March
-
(Olympics) Undersized S. Korean delegation led by medal contenders as co-flag bearers
-
(News Focus) Cat abuse videos spark outrage, calls for aggressive punishment
-
(5th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
-
Army units get new 120-mm self-propelled mortar system
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread