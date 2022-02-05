Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Parties fail to agree on TV debate of presidential candidates planned for next week

All News 19:12 February 05, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- A second TV debate of four main presidential candidates will not likely be held as initially planned next week as their parties failed to agree on how the event should be broadcast, sources said Saturday.

Recently, the Journalists Association of Korea offered to host the debate Tuesday night and the four candidates expressed their willingness to participate.

Officials of the parties met Saturday to determine details for the debate, but the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) questioned the impartiality of the association and JTBC, a local TV channel picked to broadcast the upcoming debate live, according to the sources.

The PPP reportedly demanded four TV channels jointly broadcast the event but the other parties did not accept it.

The debate would have brought together Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the PPP, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party.

The candidates held their first debate Thursday, covering a wide range of economic and foreign policy issues. The presidential election will be held on March 9.

Presidential candidates pose for a photo before their first TV debate at KBS in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2022. From left are Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

