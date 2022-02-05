(LEAD) Parties fail to agree on TV debate of presidential candidates planned for next week
(ATTN: ADDS info throughout)
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- A second TV debate of four main presidential candidates will not likely be held as initially planned next week as their parties failed to agree on how the event should be carried out and broadcast, sources said Saturday.
Recently, the Journalists Association of Korea offered to host the debate Tuesday night and the four candidates expressed their willingness to participate.
Officials of the parties met Saturday to determine details, including rules for the debate, but the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) questioned the impartiality of the association and JTBC, a local TV channel picked to broadcast the upcoming debate live, according to the sources.
The PPP reportedly demanded four TV channels jointly broadcast the event, while calling for its rescheduling, citing the health conditions of its candidate, but the other parties did not accept the demands.
The debate would have brought together Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the PPP, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party.
The candidates held their first debate Thursday, covering a wide range of economic and foreign policy issues. The presidential election will be held on March 9.
The three parties expressed regret over the breakdown in talks over the debate, accusing the PPP for taking issue with relevant rules without clear reasons.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
