(Olympics) medal standings
All News 22:52 February 05, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Saturday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Italy
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Canada
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|*ROC
|0
|1
|1
|1
|9
|France
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Germany
|0
|1
|0
|1
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
