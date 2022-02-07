(Olympics) medal standings
Beijing, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Monday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Sweden
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|*ROC
|2
|3
|2
|7
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|China
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Norway
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Slovenia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Italy
|1
|3
|1
|5
|9
|Canada
|1
|1
|4
|6
|10
|Japan
|1
|1
|2
|4
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
