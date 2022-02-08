Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) medal standings

All News 23:49 February 08, 2022

Beijing, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Sweden 4 1 1 6
2 Netherlands 3 3 1 7
3 China 3 2 0 5
4 Germany 3 2 0 5
5 Norway 3 1 4 8
6 Italy 2 4 1 7
7 *ROC 2 3 5 10
8 Austria 2 3 2 7
9 Slovenia 2 1 2 5
10 France 1 4 0 5
20 South Korea 0 0 1 1

※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

(END)

Keywords
#Beijing Winter Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!