(Olympics) medal standings
All News 22:33 February 10, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Thursday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|5
|3
|4
|12
|2
|Germany
|5
|3
|0
|8
|3
|United States
|4
|5
|1
|10
|4
|Austria
|4
|4
|4
|12
|5
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|8
|6
|Sweden
|4
|1
|2
|7
|7
|China
|3
|3
|0
|6
|8
|Italy
|2
|4
|2
|8
|9
|*ROC
|2
|3
|6
|11
|10
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|15
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) Inflation growth hits over 3 pct for fourth straight month in January
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card