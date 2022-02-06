Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 February 06, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-8 Sunny 10
Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon 01/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju 03/-7 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 04/-7 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 01/-14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 05/-6 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-5 Snow 20
Gwangju 05/-3 Snow 20
Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 30
Daegu 05/-6 Cloudy 10
Busan 06/-4 Cloudy 20
(END)
