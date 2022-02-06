Sunday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:05 February 06, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-8 Sunny 10

Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 0

Suwon 01/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju 03/-7 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 04/-7 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 01/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 05/-6 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-5 Snow 20

Gwangju 05/-3 Snow 20

Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 30

Daegu 05/-6 Cloudy 10

Busan 06/-4 Cloudy 20

(END)

