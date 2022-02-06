Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 February 06, 2022

Feb. 7

1964 -- South Korea and Kenya forge diplomatic ties.

1992 -- South Korea and Turkmenistan forge diplomatic ties.

1999 -- South Korea inks an investment treaty with Israel.

2009 -- South Korea's Kim Yu-na wins the women's singles competition at the Four Continents figure skating event in Vancouver. Kim scored 116.83 points in free skating, following a world-record short program performance of 72.24 points.

2016 -- North Korea launches a long-range rocket carrying what it claims to be a satellite in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions banning its use of ballistic missile technology.

2019 -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, hold working-level talks in Pyongyang for a second day to arrange a planned second summit between their leaders. The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took place in Vietnam on Feb 27-28, but ended without any agreement.
