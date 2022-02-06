Moon to preside over COVID-19 response meeting amid surge in daily cases
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will preside over a COVID-19 response meeting on Monday as the nation is grappling with a surge in daily infections driven by highly transmissible omicron variant, according to the presidential office on Sunday.
It will be the first time in about six months that Moon presides over a virus response meeting.
Due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron, South Korea has set daily records, but deaths have remained relatively low.
The daily cases exceeded 38,000 on Sunday and the accumulated virus caseload surpassed 1 million, two years after the country reported its first COVID-19 case.
To efficiently cope with the spread of omicron, South Korea enforced a new virus response system, including an expansion of rapid testing and a reduction of self-isolation periods. The new system is aimed at minimizing disruptions and focusing on reducing critical cases and deaths.
Under the new system, small hospitals and clinics administer tests and treat patients, and rapid antigen tests replace polymerase chain reaction tests at testing sites, except for those aged over 60 or high-risk groups.
During the Monday meeting, Moon is expected to encourage small hospitals to participate in the new system.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(Olympics) Undersized S. Korean delegation led by medal contenders as co-flag bearers
-
N. Korea unwilling to give up nuclear weapons, U.S. should consider other options: Bolton