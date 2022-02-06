(Olympics) Another fruitless day for S. Korea at Beijing 2022
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea didn't get on the board in the medal race at Beijing 2022 for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with two full days of competition in the books.
In cross-country skiing, Kim Min-woo ranked 62nd and Jeong Jong-won finished 66th among 67 to complete the men's 15km + 15km skiathlon at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, some 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing.
In the men's singles luge, Lim Nam-kyu finished in 33rd place with a combined time of 3:01.770 after three runs. He did not qualify for the fourth and the final run, open only to the top 20 lugers after three races.
These were the only two events involving South Korean athletes on Sunday.
South Korea's quest for its first medal at Beijing 2022 will resume Monday in short track speed skating. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals for the women's 500m and the men's 1,000m will take place at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, with Choi Min-jeong in action in the women's event and Hwang Dae-heon, Park Jang-hyuk and Lee June-seo taking part in the men's race.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
BTS members send season's greetings to fans
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
(Olympics) S. Korean figure skater to attempt 3 quadruple jumps in Beijing