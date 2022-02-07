Korean-language dailies

-- Online bullying puts volleyball player, Youtube star to death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee, Yoon run neck and neck in recent poll after televised debate (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee vs. Yoon; tight race one month before presidential election (Donga Ilbo)

-- Main opposition suggests coalition Cabinet with Ahn (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Parties moves to unify candidates to break neck-and-neck election race (Segye Times)

-- D-30, Lee 31%, Yoon 35%, Ahn 12% (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee 38.1%, Yoon 36.8%; nip and tuck affair (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Lee 32.6%, Yoon 38.8% (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says he seeks ways to unify opposition candidate with Ahn (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Financial affiliates of Samsung Group join fintech war (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Customs agency refuses to return overtaxed VAT (Korea Economic Daily)

