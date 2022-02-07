(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 7)

Then media reported that in April last year, a month after the same government employee delivered the drug to Kim's home, Kim visited a general hospital where she personally got a prescription for the same hormone drug to take for six months. She passed the prescription to Bae, who sent a photo of it to the lower official, instructing him to buy the prescribed drug and leave it at the entrance of Kim's home. Of course, Bae and Kim may have been taking the same drug by chance, but given the circumstances, that is unconvincing.