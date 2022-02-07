Lotte Chemical to invest 602 bln won in advanced materials biz
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp., the petrochemical unit of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, said Monday it is spending 602 billion won (US$502 million) to boost its advanced materials business, including building a new factory for electric vehicle battery materials.
The company said it will spend about 233 billion won to build a new factory in its main domestic production complex in the southwestern city of Seosan to produce high-purity ethylene carbonate (EC) and dimethyl carbonate (DMC) used in electrolyte solvents in lithium-ion batteries.
Electrolyte is a key component in a lithium-ion battery that transports the lithium ions between the cathode and anode. Electrolyte solvents help the lithium ions move smoothly between the electrodes and prevent battery degradation.
Of the investment, 60 billion won will be spent to build a new facility for carbon capture and utilization (CCU), with a plan to begin commercial production in the second half of 2023, Lotte Chemical said.
It will also use 220 billion won to expand its production line for ethylene oxide adduct (EOA), an advanced material used in concrete, and high-purity ethylene oxide (HPEO), a main source of EOA, Lotte Chemical said.
The expansion will increase the company's annual EOA production capacity to 480,000 tons from 330,000 tons.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
BTS members send season's greetings to fans
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
(Olympics) S. Korean figure skater to attempt 3 quadruple jumps in Beijing
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave