Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-7 Sunny 10

Incheon 01/-6 Sunny 10

Suwon 03/-8 Sunny 10

Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 20

Daejeon 05/-8 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 06/-5 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 03/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 05/-4 Sunny 20

Jeju 06/03 Sunny 60

Daegu 05/-5 Sunny 20

Busan 07/-3 Sunny 20

