Yoon leads Lee 43.4 pct to 38.1 pct: poll

All News 09:23 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 43.4 percent public support to 38.1 percent, a survey showed Monday.

Yoon of the People Power Party gained 3.2 percentage points from a week ago, while Lee of the Democratic Party lost 0.4 point, according to the Realmeter survey conducted on 1,509 adults from last Wednesday to Friday.

Yoon led Lee by 5.3 percentage points, which was outside the margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

This compilation image shows (from L to R) presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol, Sim Sang-jeung and Ahn Cheol-soo. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, lost 2.8 percentage points to post 7.5 percent.

Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party earned 2.5 percent.

Asked to pick the candidate most likely to win, 49 percent chose Yoon, while 40.8 percent picked Lee.

